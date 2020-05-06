Meet the new Emir of Rano Inuwa appointed by Ganduje

On Tuesday, May 5th, 2020, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State appointed Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa as the new Emir of Rano.

Okay.ng understands that the new monarch Inuwa, before his appointment, was the District Head of Kibiya.

He succeeds the deceased Emir, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila II, who passed away on Saturday after a brief illness.

Born in January 1964, the 56-year-old is the son of Sarkin Rano Inuwa.

The new Emir served in the Nigerian Immigration Service before he was appointed as the Kaigaman Rano and later District Head of Kibiya, a position he held until his elevation to position of emir.

Rano Emirate Council is one of the four newly created Emirates by Ganduje on May 9, 2019.