COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria — May 5, 2020

As of May 5th, 2020, 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).
Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths underneath:
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|1,226
|875
|321
|30
|Kano
|397
|383
|3
|11
|FCT
|307
|264
|40
|3
|Borno
|106
|92
|0
|14
|Gombe
|98
|98
|0
|0
|Katsina
|92
|78
|6
|8
|Ogun
|91
|77
|12
|2
|Kaduna
|84
|73
|10
|1
|Bauchi
|83
|77
|6
|0
|Sokoto
|67
|58
|1
|8
|Edo
|65
|51
|10
|4
|Oyo
|44
|33
|9
|2
|Jigawa
|39
|38
|0
|1
|Osun
|37
|3
|30
|4
|Zamfara
|27
|26
|0
|1
|Delta
|17
|13
|2
|2
|Akwa Ibom
|16
|4
|10
|2
|Kwara
|16
|8
|8
|0
|Taraba
|15
|15
|0
|0
|Rivers
|14
|10
|2
|2
|Adamawa
|14
|14
|0
|0
|Yobe
|13
|12
|0
|1
|Ondo
|13
|10
|3
|0
|Kebbi
|13
|13
|0
|0
|Ekiti
|12
|9
|2
|1
|Nasarawa
|11
|10
|0
|1
|Enugu
|8
|6
|2
|0
|Bayelsa
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Ebonyi
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Plateau
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Niger
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Benue
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Imo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Abia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Anambra
|1
|0
|1
|0
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
2,950
+148
Deaths
98
+5
Recovered
481
Active
2,371
Last updated: May 6, 2020 - 12:45 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
3,723,447
+80,177
Deaths
257,953
+5,712
Recovered
1,238,774
Active
2,226,126
Last updated: May 6, 2020 - 12:45 am (+01:00)