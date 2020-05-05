FeaturedHeadlines

COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria — May 5, 2020

As of May 5th, 2020, 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).

Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths underneath:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 1,226 875 321 30
Kano 397 383 3 11
FCT 307 264 40 3
Borno 106 92 0 14
Gombe 98 98 0 0
Katsina 92 78 6 8
Ogun 91 77 12 2
Kaduna 84 73 10 1
Bauchi 83 77 6 0
Sokoto 67 58 1 8
Edo 65 51 10 4
Oyo 44 33 9 2
Jigawa 39 38 0 1
Osun 37 3 30 4
Zamfara 27 26 0 1
Delta 17 13 2 2
Akwa Ibom 16 4 10 2
Kwara 16 8 8 0
Taraba 15 15 0 0
Rivers 14 10 2 2
Adamawa 14 14 0 0
Yobe 13 12 0 1
Ondo 13 10 3 0
Kebbi 13 13 0 0
Ekiti 12 9 2 1
Nasarawa 11 10 0 1
Enugu 8 6 2 0
Bayelsa 5 5 0 0
Ebonyi 5 5 0 0
Plateau 4 4 0 0
Niger 4 3 1 0
Benue 2 2 0 0
Imo 2 1 1 0
Abia 2 1 1 0
Anambra 1 0 1 0


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,950
+148
Deaths
98
+5
Recovered
481
Active
2,371
Last updated: May 6, 2020 - 12:45 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,723,447
+80,177
Deaths
257,953
+5,712
Recovered
1,238,774
Active
2,226,126
Last updated: May 6, 2020 - 12:45 am (+01:00)


