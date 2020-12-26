COVID-19: FIFA cancels 2021 U-17, U-20 World Cups

FIFA has announced the cancellation of the 2021 editions of the U-20 and U-17 World Cups in Indonesia and Peru respectively due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The world governing body made this announcement in a statement issued on Friday.

According to FIFA, Indonesia and Peru will now host the tournaments in 2023.

The statement reads: “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to cancel the 2021 editions of the men’s FIFA U-20 World Cup and FIFA U-17 World Cup, and to appoint Indonesia and Peru respectively, who were due to host the tournaments in 2021, as the hosts of the 2023 editions.

“COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel.

“FIFA has therefore regularly consulted the relevant stakeholders, including the host member associations as well as the confederations involved in both tournaments originally scheduled to take place in 2021.

“In doing so, it became clear that the global situation has failed to normalise to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, including the feasibility of the relevant qualification pathways.”