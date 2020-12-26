Lagos Police arrest three suspected armed robbers

The Lagos state police command has arrested three suspected armed robbers terrorizing the capital of the state.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the state’s police command spokesman, Muyiwa Ayodeji who said the three robbers were arrested in one of the undercover operations of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS)

The suspects were identified as Damola Ajewole, 17; Omotosho Seyi,19, and Olanrewaju Sunday, 23. They were caught with a motorcycle and weapons which has been seized by the police.

The state commissioner of police has ordered that the suspected armed robbers should be handed over to the state’s CID, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation.

Photo: gistmania