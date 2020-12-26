Rita Dominic shares loved up photos with ‘her man’ to mark Christmas

Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic has finally unveiled her lover to mark Christmas.

The 45-year-old Nollywood star on Saturday morning shared two pictures via her Instagram page.

In the photos, Rita is seen loved up wearing matching outfits with her believed partner.

She captioned the pictures “Merry Christmas” and also added “love and kiss emojis”.

Who is Rita Dominic’s man in the photos?

Okay.ng understands that the man in the pictures is Fidelis Anosike, the publisher of “Daily Times Nigeria” Newspaper.