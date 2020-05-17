COVID-19: FCT minister announces discharge of 23 patients

The Minister of the Federal capital territory administration, FCTA, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello has announced the discharge of 23 COVID-19 patients.

Bello made this announcement via his Twitter handle .

He said: “I am happy to announce the successful treatment and discharge of eleven (11) #COVID19 patients from the Isolation and Treatment Centre in Abuja. The total number of discharged in the FCT is now 89,” Bello said.

“I urge everyone to follow the laid down guidelines in order to stay safe.

“Additional 12 #COVID19 patients were also discharged from the Isolation and Treatment Centre in the FCT, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 101.

“We are working to hard to ensure we flatten the curve.”