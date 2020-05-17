News

COVID-19: FCT minister announces discharge of 23 patients

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 17, 2020
Less than a minute
Muhammad Bello
Muhammad Bello

The Minister of the Federal capital territory administration, FCTA, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello has announced the discharge of 23 COVID-19 patients.

Bello made this announcement via his Twitter handle .

He said: “I am happy to announce the successful treatment and discharge of eleven (11) #COVID19 patients from the Isolation and Treatment Centre in Abuja. The total number of discharged in the FCT is now 89,” Bello said.

“I urge everyone to follow the laid down guidelines in order to stay safe.

“Additional 12 #COVID19 patients were also discharged from the Isolation and Treatment Centre in the FCT, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 101.

“We are working to hard to ensure we flatten the curve.”


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close