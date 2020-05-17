COVID-19: 4-month-old child tests positive in Kaduna

The Kaduna state government has announced that a four-month-old baby girl is among the 20 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the state.

Amina Mohammed-Baloni, the State Commissioner for Health, made this disclosure in a statement on Saturday.

According to the commissioner, 15 out of the 20 new cases are family members or close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

She said: “A four-month-old girl is regrettably one of the new patients, and investigations indicate that her father has travel history to Kano. The infant, who had be to hospital for respiratory issues, was tested in accordance with the updated guidelines which advise that persons presenting with such symptoms be tested. Her parents have also been tested and their results are being awaited.

“The 20 new cases are spread across seven local government areas. Chikun has seven (including five members of the same family), Giwa recorded four from the Shika community while three cases are in Kaduna North. Sabon-Gari and Kaduna South have two cases each, while Igabi and Zaria have one each. Six health workers are among the new cases, underlining the risks associated with containing and managing Covid-19.

“The latest cases show that Covid-19 has spread into nine LGAS: Chikun, Igabi, Giwa, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Sabon-Gari, Soba and Zaria. This widening spread of Covid-19 means that the risk of infection has increased for persons who do not stay at home or who fail to observe necessary precautions when they go out.

“Parents are advised to shun non-essential travel or interactions to avoid taking the virus home and infecting their children and loved ones. They must also exercise personal responsibility regarding not allowing visitors into their homes. One of the Covid-19 fatalities in the state got infected when he received visitors at home.”