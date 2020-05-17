Abayomi: 3 Dubai evacuees test positive for COVID-19 in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has said three persons among Nigerians recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lagos State.

Abayomi made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Sunday, May 17.

He said: “Three of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for #COVID-19 infection following #COVID19 test conducted on them.

“Those affected have been admitted to Lagos #COVID19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.”