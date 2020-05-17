News

Abayomi: 3 Dubai evacuees test positive for COVID-19 in Lagos

Job Ayantoye May 17, 2020
Akin Abayomi
Akin Abayomi

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has said three persons among Nigerians recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lagos State.

Abayomi made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Sunday, May 17.

He said: “Three of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for #COVID-19 infection following #COVID19 test conducted on them.

“Those affected have been admitted to Lagos #COVID19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.”


