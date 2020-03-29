News

Nigeria’s Immigration CG, Babandede tests positive for COVID-19

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 29, 2020
Muhammad Babandede
Muhammad Babandede, comptroller general of immigration

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Babandede announced this in a WhatsApp message to reporters on Sunday.

The message read: “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been on self-isolation since my return from UK on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways.

“I urge my loved ones, Immigration Officers and Nigerians to pray for me and all those affected.

“It is a very difficult time but we can’t change what God destined for us.

“I urge officers to continue working with my able Deputy to further move our Service to another level. As advised by NCDC, I am totally isolated.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

97
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


