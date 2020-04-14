N-Power: Government reveals when beneficiaries will get stipends

The Nigerian government has assured beneficiaries of the N-Power programme across the country, should expect credit alerts for outstanding payments of their monthly entitlements from Tuesday.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this in a statement issued by her spokesman, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the mandate for the outstanding payment to the 500,000 enrollees had been signed after all due processes, in line with the rules guiding Federal Government’s public financial expenditure.

“Those responsible for processing the payment must do it in conformity with the necessary rules and regulations to ensure accountability.

“Now that the rules were followed strictly and the process concluded, I was given the assurance that they will start receiving credit alerts from their banks today, Tuesday, April 14, 2020,” She said.

Farouq said the creation of the ministry was leading to the institutionalisation of the programme which entailed that payments for N-Power participants or their enrolment, must be through transparent processes, in line with the relevant rules to ensure accountability.

She also restated the resolve of the current administration to overhaul the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) including the N-Power component.

The minister said the measure was to ensure transparency, effectiveness, accountability and judicious application of public resources in running the programmes.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will along with relevant partners drive the overhauling process to ensure that the expected benefits of the NSIPs are realised in full,” she noted.

N-Power is a Job Creation and Empowerment Initiative of the Social Investment Programme by the Federal government of Nigeria for citizens between the ages of 18 and 35.

The scheme was set up to help young Nigerians with the current high level of unemployment in the country.