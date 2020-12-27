COVID-19: Buhari mourns 20 doctors, condoles with NMA

The president of Nigeria, General Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of 20 doctors who died in one week due to the Coronavirus.

It has earlier been reported by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) that not less than 20 doctors died of Coronavirus in this week.

The news was broken by the Chairman of the association, Enema Amodu at a briefing on 25th December.

In a condolence message to the association through his Media aide, Garba Shehu, the president complimented the sacrifices of the doctors adding that their welfare is his administration priority.

The president in a statement released on 26th December noted that the death of the health workers regretful because they risked their lives to save others.