HeadlinesNews

COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria — May 6, 2020

Photo of Okay.ng Okay.ng May 7, 2020
Less than a minute

As of May 6th, 2020, 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).

Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths underneath:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 1,308 920 358 30
Kano 427 408 6 13
FCT 316 272 40 4
Borno 116 102 0 14
Gombe 103 103 0 0
Katsina 95 79 8 8
Ogun 95 75 18 2
Kaduna 85 74 10 1
Sokoto 85 76 1 8
Bauchi 83 77 6 0
Edo 65 51 10 4
Oyo 52 39 11 2
Zamfara 46 44 0 2
Jigawa 39 38 0 1
Osun 37 3 30 4
Kebbi 18 18 0 0
Delta 17 12 2 3
Akwa Ibom 16 4 10 2
Kwara 16 8 8 0
Taraba 15 15 0 0
Adamawa 15 15 0 0
Rivers 14 10 2 2
Yobe 13 12 0 1
Ondo 13 7 6 0
Ekiti 12 9 2 1
Nasarawa 11 10 0 1
Enugu 8 6 2 0
Bayelsa 5 5 0 0
Ebonyi 5 5 0 0
Plateau 4 4 0 0
Niger 4 3 1 0
Benue 2 2 0 0
Imo 2 1 1 0
Abia 2 1 1 0
Anambra 1 0 1 0


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,950
Deaths
98
Recovered
481
Active
2,371
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 12:30 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,812,513
+87,995
Deaths
264,109
+6,083
Recovered
1,288,132
Active
2,259,678
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 12:30 am (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Okay.ng

Okay.ng

Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Back to top button
Close