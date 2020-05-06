COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria — May 6, 2020

As of May 6th, 2020, 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).
Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths underneath:
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|1,308
|920
|358
|30
|Kano
|427
|408
|6
|13
|FCT
|316
|272
|40
|4
|Borno
|116
|102
|0
|14
|Gombe
|103
|103
|0
|0
|Katsina
|95
|79
|8
|8
|Ogun
|95
|75
|18
|2
|Kaduna
|85
|74
|10
|1
|Sokoto
|85
|76
|1
|8
|Bauchi
|83
|77
|6
|0
|Edo
|65
|51
|10
|4
|Oyo
|52
|39
|11
|2
|Zamfara
|46
|44
|0
|2
|Jigawa
|39
|38
|0
|1
|Osun
|37
|3
|30
|4
|Kebbi
|18
|18
|0
|0
|Delta
|17
|12
|2
|3
|Akwa Ibom
|16
|4
|10
|2
|Kwara
|16
|8
|8
|0
|Taraba
|15
|15
|0
|0
|Adamawa
|15
|15
|0
|0
|Rivers
|14
|10
|2
|2
|Yobe
|13
|12
|0
|1
|Ondo
|13
|7
|6
|0
|Ekiti
|12
|9
|2
|1
|Nasarawa
|11
|10
|0
|1
|Enugu
|8
|6
|2
|0
|Bayelsa
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Ebonyi
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Plateau
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Niger
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Benue
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Imo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Abia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Anambra
|1
|0
|1
|0
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
2,950
Deaths
98
Recovered
481
Active
2,371
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 12:30 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
3,812,513
+87,995
Deaths
264,109
+6,083
Recovered
1,288,132
Active
2,259,678
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 12:30 am (+01:00)