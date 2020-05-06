Featured

COVID-19: Highlights in Nigeria — Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Photo of Okay.ng Okay.ng May 7, 2020
Less than a minute
  • On the 6th of May 2020, 195 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
  • No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
  • Till date, 3145 cases have been confirmed, 534 cases have been discharged and 103 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
  • The 195 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos(82), Kano(30), Zamfara(19), Sokoto( 18), Borno(10), FCT(9), Oyo(8),Kebbi (5), Gombe(5), Ogun(4), Katsina(3), Kaduna(1), Adamawa(1)


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,950
Deaths
98
Recovered
481
Active
2,371
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 12:30 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,812,513
+87,995
Deaths
264,109
+6,083
Recovered
1,288,132
Active
2,259,678
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 12:30 am (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Okay.ng

Okay.ng

Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Back to top button
Close