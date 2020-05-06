Featured
COVID-19: Highlights in Nigeria — Wednesday, May 6, 2020
- On the 6th of May 2020, 195 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
- No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
- Till date, 3145 cases have been confirmed, 534 cases have been discharged and 103 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
- The 195 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos(82), Kano(30), Zamfara(19), Sokoto( 18), Borno(10), FCT(9), Oyo(8),Kebbi (5), Gombe(5), Ogun(4), Katsina(3), Kaduna(1), Adamawa(1)
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
2,950
Deaths
98
Recovered
481
Active
2,371
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 12:30 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
3,812,513
+87,995
Deaths
264,109
+6,083
Recovered
1,288,132
Active
2,259,678
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 12:30 am (+01:00)