Featured

Today’s Latest News Headlines in Nigeria — May 7, 2020

Photo of Okay.ng Okay.ng May 7, 2020
Less than a minute
Nigerian News Headlines
Headlines

Welcome to our latest news headlines in Nigeria for Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Here are some top happenings underneath for reading pleasure underneath:

COVID-19: IMF sends $3.4bn emergency loan to Nigeria

Meet the new Emir of Rano Inuwa appointed by Ganduje

COVID-19 in Katsina: Masari orders lockdown of Malumfashi LGA

COVID-19: Bauchi governor asks residents not to do business with anyone outside state

COVID-19: Patient runs away from isolation centre in Bauchi

Buhari appoints former IGP Suleiman Abba as Chairman Police Trust Fund BoT



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
3,145
Deaths
103
Recovered
534
Active
2,508
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 3:30 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,822,001
+2,158
Deaths
265,056
+219
Recovered
1,301,142
Active
2,255,209
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 3:30 am (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Okay.ng

Okay.ng

Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Back to top button
Close