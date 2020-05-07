Featured
Today’s Latest News Headlines in Nigeria — May 7, 2020
Welcome to our latest news headlines in Nigeria for Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Here are some top happenings for reading pleasure:
COVID-19: IMF sends $3.4bn emergency loan to Nigeria
Meet the new Emir of Rano Inuwa appointed by Ganduje
COVID-19 in Katsina: Masari orders lockdown of Malumfashi LGA
COVID-19: Bauchi governor asks residents not to do business with anyone outside state
COVID-19: Patient runs away from isolation centre in Bauchi
Buhari appoints former IGP Suleiman Abba as Chairman Police Trust Fund BoT
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
3,145
Deaths
103
Recovered
534
Active
2,508
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 3:30 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
3,822,001
+2,158
Deaths
265,056
+219
Recovered
1,301,142
Active
2,255,209
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 3:30 am (+01:00)