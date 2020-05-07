Today’s Latest News Headlines in Nigeria — May 7, 2020

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Welcome to our latest news headlines in Nigeria for Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Here are some top happenings underneath for reading pleasure underneath:

COVID-19: IMF sends $3.4bn emergency loan to Nigeria

Meet the new Emir of Rano Inuwa appointed by Ganduje

COVID-19 in Katsina: Masari orders lockdown of Malumfashi LGA

COVID-19: Bauchi governor asks residents not to do business with anyone outside state

COVID-19: Patient runs away from isolation centre in Bauchi

Buhari appoints former IGP Suleiman Abba as Chairman Police Trust Fund BoT