Highlights of Coronavirus in Nigeria — Tuesday, May 5, 2020

- On the 5th of May 2020, 148 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
- No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
- Till date, 2950 cases have been confirmed, 481 cases have been discharged and 98 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
- The 148 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos(43), Kano(32), Katsina(9), FCT(10), Zamfara(14), Taraba(7), Borno(7), Ogun(6), Oyo(5), Bauchi(3),Edo(3), Kaduna(3), Adamawa(2), Gombe(2), Plateau(1), Sokoto(1), Kebbi(1).
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
2,950
+148
Deaths
98
+5
Recovered
481
Active
2,371
Last updated: May 6, 2020 - 12:45 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
3,723,447
+80,177
Deaths
257,953
+5,712
Recovered
1,238,774
Active
2,226,126
Last updated: May 6, 2020 - 12:45 am (+01:00)