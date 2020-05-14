See COVID-19 Update in Nigeria for May 13, 2020

On the 13th of May 2020, 184 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
Till date, 4971 cases have been confirmed, 1070 cases have been discharged and 164 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The 184 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos(51), Jigawa(23), Bauchi(16), Katsina(16), Kano(14), FCT(10), Rivers(10), Kwara(9), Delta(5), Kaduna(5), Sokoto(4), Oyo(4), Kebbi(3), Nasarawa (3), Osun(3), Ondo(2), Ebonyi(1), Edo(1), Enugu(1), Anambra(1), Plateau (1), Niger (1).
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
4,971
+184
Deaths
164
+6
Recovered
1,070
Active
3,737
Last updated: May 14, 2020 - 1:15 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
4,425,310
+87,873
Deaths
297,739
+5,288
Recovered
1,655,371
Active
2,471,606
Last updated: May 14, 2020 - 1:15 am (+01:00)