COVID-19: Bauchi govt enforces total lockdown on 3 LGAs

The Bauchi State Government has imposed a total lockdown on three local government areas in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The 10-day lockdown affects Katagum, Giade and Zaki.

Bala Mohammed, the state governor, made this announcement while addressing journalists on Sunday.

According to the governor, the 10 days lockdown takes effect from 6pm on Tuesday, 12th of May.

He said: “Just yesterday, some tests were returned for some areas in Bauchi State, especially Azare, the headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area, Giade and some other parts of the state.

“We discovered that we have 44 new cases, 27 of them from Azare and about seven from Giade.

“We discovered that this is as a result of community transmission.

“Those who brought the disease have started spreading it.

“We are, therefore, establishing and enforcing a total lockdown on Azare town (Katagum Local Government), Giade Local Government and Zaki Local Government.

“This is because most of the people there are very close to Kano and Hadejia in Jigawa.

“So, we are locking down these three LGAs for 10 days to enable us to trace, quarantine the people found to have the virus and establish a very robust administration of managing the situation.”