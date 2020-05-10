Woman burnt to death as tanker bursts into flames in Ogun

An unknown female passer-by was on Saturday night burnt to death in an accident around Lotto area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Akinbiyi explained that the incident involving a tanker loaded with PMS and a commercial Mazda bus took place around 8:03pm. on Saturday.

“According to an eye witness, a PMS laden truck lost control on motion and hit the barrier.

“The content immediately started gushing out and after a while the content caught fire and two other parked vehicles got burnt in the process.

“Unfortunately, one adult female passer-by along the axis got burnt too,” he said.

Akinbiyi disclosed that the PMS laden tanker, however, escaped the inferno.

He added that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at Fakoya private morgue in Sagamu.