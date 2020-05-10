COVID-19: 21 patients discharged in Lagos — Gov Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the discharge of 21 patients who were treated for COVID-19 in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made this announcement in a statement issued on Sunday, May 10.

Accordign to the governor, the patients, four females and 17 males have been discharged to reunite with the society.

He said: “I am happy to inform you that 21 more #COVID19 patients; 4 females and 17 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society,” he said in a statement.

“The patients, 3 from Onikan, 1 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 1from First Cardiology Hospital (an accredited private Isolation facility), 6 from Lekki and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres. were discharged today having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive test readings.

“With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities has risen to 469.

“Remember to practice hand hyiene, join our #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask especially when outdoor and do not forget to observe strictly the Social Distancing principle.

“Together we can break the chain of transmission.”