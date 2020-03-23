Coronavirus: Bauchi governor in self-isolation after contact with Atiku’s son

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed is currently observing self-isolation after contact with the son of Atiku Abubakar.

The governor’s Chief of Staff, Ladan Salihu, disclosed this through his Twitter handle on Monday.

According to Salihu, “Our Governor Bala Mohammed in self-isolation following contact with Atiku Abubakar’s Son.

“Yes. We were on the same flight from Lagos to Abuja. They shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

“The gov and the rest of us have taken tests. The results will be negative Insha Allah.”