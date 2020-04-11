COVID—19: Ondo govt reverses decision to allow movement for Easter services

The Ondo State Government has reversed its decision to allow worshippers to attend Easter services on Sunday.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu made this disclosure through his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to the governor, the decision is coming following a meeting with the state’s chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

He tweeted: “I’ve heard you all and your concerns on the need to #LockDownOndo. I have just concluded a meeting with CAN and we have resolved that the services will not hold again. Thanks for your concerns. Stay blessed and Happy Easter to all.”

#LockDownOndo was a hashtag launched by residents on Ondo calling on the governor to reverse the decision to allow Easter services hold across the state.