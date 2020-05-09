Lagos: Majority of COVID-19 cases are from Alimosho, Oshodi, Ikeja, others

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that the majority of COVID-19 cases are from Alimosho, Oshodi, Mushin, Ikeja, Kosofe and Isolo.

Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health in Lagos, made this disclosure on Friday while giving an update on the government’s effort to curb the virus.

According to Abayomi, the state government is trying to ‘flatten the curve’ which, according to him, is to ensure there are not too many COVID-19 patients in a short period of time that will overwhelm the state’s health infrastructures.

He said: “Lagos Mainland has majority of COVID-19 cases. Alimosho, Oshodi, Mushin, Ikeja, Kosofe and Isolo are having more COVID-19 cases. New cases detected in Ojo.”