Lagos: Majority of COVID-19 cases are from Alimosho, Oshodi, Ikeja, others

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 9, 2020
Less than a minute
Akin Abayomi
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that the majority of COVID-19 cases are from Alimosho, Oshodi, Mushin, Ikeja, Kosofe and Isolo.

Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health in Lagos, made this disclosure on Friday while giving an update on the government’s effort to curb the virus.

According to Abayomi, the state government is trying to ‘flatten the curve’ which, according to him, is to ensure there are not too many COVID-19 patients in a short period of time that will overwhelm the state’s health infrastructures.

He said: “Lagos Mainland has majority of COVID-19 cases. Alimosho, Oshodi, Mushin, Ikeja, Kosofe and Isolo are having more COVID-19 cases. New cases detected in Ojo.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
3,912
Deaths
117
Recovered
679
Active
3,116
Last updated: May 9, 2020 - 4:45 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,050,879
+41,588
Deaths
277,491
+1,515
Recovered
1,405,515
Active
2,367,279
Last updated: May 9, 2020 - 4:45 pm (+01:00)


