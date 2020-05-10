Gov Wike demolishes two hotels in Rivers for ‘violating’ lockdown order

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike have demolished Prodest Hotel, Eleme, and and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne, for allegedly violating of the lockdown order.

It can be recalled that Wike had declared a total lockdown on the two major cities in the state, Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas in his effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Rivers state.

The governor had warned residents that failure to comply with the order would attract stiff penalties.

Wike said the hotels were demolished after it violated an Executive Order on COVID 19, despite warnings from the State government.

The Governor said that the focus on hotels was because one of the coronavirus cases in the state spread the virus from a hotel.

Wike who monitored the demolition of Prodest Hotel, Alode, Eleme said his action was in line with the Rivers State Government Executive Order 6, which banned the operation of hotels across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

Governor Wike told newsmen at the demolition scene that the law must be obeyed, hence the State Government’s decision to enforce it.

He said: “Government has no alternative but to apply the Executive order which I signed before the lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt. I called all the Traditional Rulers and Council Chairmen and told them to ensure that no hotel operates in the State.

“We are not saying it will be forever. This is for now so that we know where we are. To reduce the cases and check the spread.

“Whether you are PDP or not, all we are saying is that nobody is above the law. If we can do this to a PDP person, then you know we are not discriminatory. Everyone must obey. Whether you are in the PDP, SDP or no party, you must obey the law. If any other person does the same thing, the same rule will apply.

“We said no hotel should operate within this period. Unfortunately, the PDP Youth Leader in Eleme joined others to flout the Executive Order. Therefore, the executive order will be applied.

“We said if any hotel operates, the government will bring down that hotel. We are doing what we have told people that we are going to do.

“Nobody wants to obey any rules. We are saying just for now, keep off, let us see how we can keep our people safe.

“Look at the rate of infections, most of these people are found in hotels. Look at the man that died, he was at Mingi Hotel in Rumumasi. Due to that contact, we have had other seven cases.

“People should help us and support the Government for Rivers people to be safe. The Security Council will meet to review the strategies and achievements or setbacks, moving forward.

“All we are doing is to protect our people. Some people may not like our strategies, but our objective is to achieve results. ”