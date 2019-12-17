Court vacates order stopping Ganduje from dethroning, appointing Emirs in Kano

Justice A. T. Badamasi of a Kano High Court on Tuesday declined to grant an extension on the Interim Order stopping Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from interfering with the powers of the Kano emirate kingmakers.

Counsel to the kingmakers in suit No K/197/2019 prayed the court to extend the order pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The import of today’s ruling would be that the governor is now effectively capable of exercising all the powers vested in him under the new ‘Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019.

This includes the power to dethrone any Emir found violating any of the provisions of the law.