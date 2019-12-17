Less than a minute

‘Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB’ — Aisha celebrates PMB at 77

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday celebrated her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, as he marks his 77th birthday.

Aisha in a message on Twitter described the president as ‘GMB’ which means General Muhammadu Buhari.

Her tweet reads, “Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB.

“I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation.

“Long Live GMB. Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria !”