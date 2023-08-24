News

Court Sacks Abure, Affirms Apapa as LP National Chairman

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Owerri, Imo State, on Thursday, sacked Julius Abure, and recognised Lamido Apapa as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately recognise and publish the names of all the governorship candidates produced by the Apapa-led National Working Committee in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

The court also dismissed the governorship candidature of Senator Athan Achonu of Imo State, and others belonging to the Abure-led LP faction.

In April, Apapa said his suspension as a member of the party was invalid, noting that he remained the ‘legitimate acting chairman.’

- Advertisement -

On August 14, Okay.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, Edo State capital, affirmed Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nasarawa Assembly React as 12 Die in Boat Capsize
Entertainment
Chinedu Ikedieze Reveals How He Crossed Paths with Osita Iheme
Gist
Dangote Clinches Top Spot as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand for Sixth Consecutive Year
Featured
Honourable Commissioner for Chieftaincy & Community Affairs in Rivers State, Engr. Charles Amadi, flanked by NLNG’s GM for External Relations & Sustainable Development Andy Odeh, commissioning the 1km Rumuji/Rumuewhor Link Road, initiated and completed by the Rumuji community and funded by the Nigeria LNG Limited’s Global Memoranda of Understanding (GMoU) scheme on Tuesday…in Rumuji.
NLNG reaffirms commitment to community-driven development in host communities
News
FCT Minister Wike Assures Payment of Medical Bills for Abuja Building Collapse Victims
News
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?