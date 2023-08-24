Nasarawa Assembly React as 12 Die in Boat Capsize

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has condoled with the state government and Lafia Local Government over the death of 12 people in a boat accident at Kogi Kungra Kamfani river in Arikiya, Lafia LGA.

Mr. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House made this known during an emergency sitting of the House in Lafia, the state capital on Thursday.

He also condoled with the bereaved families over the death of their loved ones.

“It is very sad that we lost 12 people, comprising men and women in a boat mishap in Arikiya, Lafia LGA.

“19 people were on board, 12 died and 7 rescued. Lafia LGA and our dear state has been thrown into mourning over this sad incident,” he said.

The House urged the family, Lafia LGA and the state government to bear the irreparable loss.

“On behalf of myself, lawmakers and the staff, we condole with the bereaved families, Lafia LGA and the state government over the death. We pray for the repose of their souls,” the Speaker added.

The Speaker prayed God to forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest.

The lawmakers observed a minute silence in honour.