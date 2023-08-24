Chinedu Ikedieze Reveals How He Crossed Paths with Osita Iheme

Chinedu Ikedieze, a well-known Nollywood actor, recently opened up about how he crossed paths with his colleague, Osita Iheme, in the entertainment industry.

During an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Ikedieze shared the intriguing story of their first encounter, highlighting the chemistry that was instantly palpable between them.

Ikedieze recounted an incident in Aba, a city in Abia state, where an unexpected mix-up involving Osita Iheme’s clothing served as a prelude to their eventual meeting.

According to Ikedieze, he would visit a market in Aba where a woman would often mistake him for Osita and hand him clothes meant for his colleague.

He said: “From the first day I met Osita, there was this chemistry, it was just there.

“But before then, something happened. I have an uncle I always visit in Aba. I noticed something. Whenever I went to the market to buy clothes, I would meet one woman that would ask me, ‘You were here yesterday? Remember you said I should keep these clothes for you’. She will give me the clothes.

“When Osita comes, she will tell Osita ‘You came and collected the clothes.’ So it was happening. I did not even know.

“And even when I was in school, people had already started telling me, ‘Chinedu, we saw someone that looks like you’.

“So that day, when I saw him, I was like, ‘yeah, that is the guy’. It was destined to be.”

“Aki na Ukwa” not only marked the beginning of their acting journey but also solidified their collaborative duo known as “Aki and Paw Paw,” a name that has since become synonymous with their successful partnership in the Nigerian film industry.