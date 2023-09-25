News

Ondo Deputy Governor Seeks Court Injunction to Halt Impeachment Proceedings

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has taken legal action to halt impeachment proceedings against him by the State House of Assembly.

Aiyedatiwa, in a suit filed at the High Court in Akure, requested the court to declare that the Assembly lacks the competence to proceed with his impeachment.

In the suit (Suit No: AK/348/2023), Aiyedatiwa asserted that the actions of the Assembly infringed upon his constitutional and fundamental rights to fair hearing.

He also contended that the removal of his media aides and the subjection of his office to the Ministry of Information, headed by a Commissioner, constitute a breach of his rights and privileges as Deputy Governor.

Among the declarations sought by Aiyedatiwa are that his office, tenure, status, rights, and privileges are protected, guaranteed, and secured by the 1999 Constitution.

He further requested a declaration that in the determination of his civil rights and obligations as Deputy Governor, he is entitled to a fair hearing.

He argued that the Assembly’s media trials and its conduct indicate a potential bias against him in the impeachment process.

Aiyedatiwa sought an injunction to stop the House of Assembly from initiating, continuing, or proceeding with the process of his removal from office.

He also requested an order to prevent the Chief Judge of Ondo State from accepting or acting upon any request from the Assembly to establish a panel to investigate acts of gross misconduct against him.

The defendants named in the suit include the Ondo State Government, the Governor of Ondo State, Ondo State House of Assembly, the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, the Clerk of Ondo State House of Assembly, and the Chief Judge of Ondo State.

In an affidavit supporting the originating summons, it was asserted that the House of Assembly engaged in a media trial of the Deputy Governor purely to defame him and incite public opinion against him, without serving him any notice of alleged gross misconduct.

Efforts to serve the court processes on the House of Assembly have been met with resistance, as police at the gate denied access to the court bailiff and counsel from the Deputy Governor’s legal team.

Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has consistently declared his loyalty and support for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. He has denied any wrongdoing and emphasized his unwavering loyalty to the governor.

