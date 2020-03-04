Buhari commends Dangote for donating N200m to fight coronavirus in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) for donating the sum of N200 million to assist in combating the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The President in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, recalled that the organization had in the past donated N1 billion to tackle Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Africa, commending such public-spiritedness to other well-to-do individuals and groups.

“Hand in hand, standing shoulder to shoulder, we can confront our challenges as a country. This is a path for us all to follow as a people,” he said.

President Buhari also reiterated his earlier charge that Nigerians should take the necessary hygiene precautions, rather than panic about the Covid-19, after discovery of the index case in the country last week.

The President says government, at various levels, is poised to ensure that the country and her people remain safe from the virus, which is spreading rapidly in many parts of the world.