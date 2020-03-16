News

Court makes U-turn on hearing of Oshiomhole’s appeal

Saddam Yusuf Saleh March 16, 2020
Few hours after it called off proceedings for the day, the Abuja Court of Appeal, has in a U-turn, notified parties that it would hear the appeal challenging the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at 4 pm today.

The court had earlier on Monday, said it would hear the two separate appeals marked CA/A/187/2020 and CA/A/188/2020, at a date that would be communicated to all the parties.

A three-man panel of justices of the court led by Justice Stephen Adah, had after they concluded hearing on other appeals on the cause list, told Oshiomhole’s legal team that another panel would return to hear his case.

However, about five minutes after the Justice Adah-led panel retired to their chambers, a clerk of the appellate court came back and informed all the parties that they would be notified of the new hearing date.

Meanwhile, a member of Oshiomhole’s legal team confirmed that the appellate court subsequently made a U-turn and summoned all the parties to return at 4 pm for the appeal to be heard.



