Buhari’s intervention forces APC to postpone NEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari with APC Governors after meeting on Monday

The meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), has been postponed following intervention by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman of APC Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, announced the postponement while speaking to reporters after he led APC governors to meet with President Buhari in his office at the State House.

Okay.ng understands that the meeting was expected to decide the fate of party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, after an Abuja high court directed him to stop parading himself as the chairman of the ruling party.

When asked whether Buhari approved the postponement, Atiku-Bagudu replied, “Yes. The President did. He is very happy!”

The governors in attendance were those of Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Kwara, Kano, Nasarawa, Edo, Kebbi, Jigawa, Gombe, Borno, Niger, Plateau, Lagos, Katsina, and Imo States.



