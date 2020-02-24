News

Court clears Ekweremadu of non-declaration of assets case

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed charges of non-declaration of assets case against former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Okay.ng reports that the charges were filed by defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP).

The judge, Justice Binta Nyako on Monday struck out the case against Ekweremadu after the prosecuting counsel from the AGF office, Pius Akutah, said the former lawyer handling the case for the panel had disappeared with the case file.

Akutah pleaded with the judge to order the former counsel to release the file to the AGF office but the request was declined by the judge.

However, Ekweremadu’s lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), urged the judge to strike out the case.



