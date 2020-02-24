News

Sagamu protest turns bloody, four persons killed

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye February 24, 2020
One of the protesters killed in Sagamu
One of the protesters killed in Sagamu

Reports reaching Okay.ng on Monday from Sagamu, Ogun State, states that the ongoing protest over the death of Remo Stars Football Club player, Tiyamiyu Kazeem has turned bloody.

According to the reports, three persons among the large numbers of protesters and a police officer have been killed.

The protesters marched to the palace of Akarigbo and the Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, seeking justice for Kazeem, who was allegedly killed on Saturday along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway after he was arrested by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

More details shortly…



