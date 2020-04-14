Coronavirus: Osun govt extends lockdown by another 14 days

The Osun State Government has extended the lockdown in the state for another 14 days in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola made this announcement in a state broadcast on Tuesday, April 14.

According to the governor, “In order to ensure a total defeat of coronavirus in Osun, we shall extend lockdown by another 14 days.

“But to allow our people to re-stock to survive this lockdown period, the lockdown is suspended between Wednesday, 15th and Thursday, 16th April, 2020.”

He added that the decision was imperative in view of the devastating nature of the pandemic.