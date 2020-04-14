COVID-19: Lagos govt announces programme to feed 100,000 youths during lockdown

The Lagos State Government has announced its plan to feed 100,000 youths during the lockdown period.

Okay.ng recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT by another 14 days in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State in a media briefing on Tuesday while giving an update on the pandemic in the state.

He said: “I am pleased today to announce additional palliatives for our citizens to further ameliorate the inconvenience occasioned by this extended lockdown.

“In the first instance, we will be rolling out measures. In the next couple of days, we will commence a daily ”Food Kitchen” programme, which will see us aim to feed about 100,000 people daily.

“This will largely target youths.

“We are identifying local food vendors who will pilot this programme, and ensure that the process of cooking and serving of the meals adhere strictly to public health guidelines.”

Nigeria had so far recorded a total of 373 cases across 19 states with FCT.