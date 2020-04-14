News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 11 more cases in Lagos

Nigeria has recorded eleven (11) more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, April 14.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the new announcement following an earlier update of 19 cases in four states and the FCT.

According to the NCDC, as of 11:00 pm on 14th April, there are 373 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Seventy (70) patients have been discharged with eleven (11) deaths across the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
373
+30
Deaths
11
+1
Recovered
99
Active
263
Last updated: April 15, 2020 - 1:04 am (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


