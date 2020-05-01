News

NNPC reacts to fuel tanker fire incident in Obalende, Lagos

Muhammad A. Aliyu May 1, 2020
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reacted to the fire incident that occurred in Obalende area of Lagos State on Friday, May 1.

Okay.ng understands that a tanker belonging to NNPC spilled its content resulting into flames at the scene.

NNPC in a statement issued by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that NNPC wishes all those that sustained injuries in the incident quick recovery.

The corporation explained that all the injured people had been rushed to the hospital while further investigation is on to determine the cause of the accident.

The statement reads partly: “A fuel truck belonging to NNPC’s petroleum products retail affiliate, NNPC Retail Limited, was involved in the road accident while conveying petrol from the Satellite depot to the NNPC Mega Station in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The mishap which occurred around 5pm Friday led to the inferno which consumed the petrol -laden truck in front of a hospital and gas station.

“The corporation expressed appreciation to the good spirited people of Lagos around the scene of the incident and fire service personnel who brought the fire under control.”



