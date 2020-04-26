HeadlinesNews

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 91 new cases in FCT, fifteen states — total now 1273

Nigeria has recorded ninety-one (91) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, April 25, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 43 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 8 in Sokoto, 6 in Taraba, 5 in Kaduna, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Ondo, 3 in FCT, 3 in Edo, 3 in Oyo, 3 in Rivers, 3 in Bauchi, 2 in Osun, 1 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Bayelsa, 1 in Ebonyi and 1 Kebbi State.

As of 11:50pm on 26th April, there are 1273 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Two hundred and thirty-nine (239) patients have been discharged with fourty (40) deaths across the country.

The NCDC noted that one case previously reported in Lagos, is now an Ondo State case.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 32 states plus the FCT:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Active Cases No. Discharged No of Deaths
Lagos 731 584 128 19
Abuja (FCT) 141 103 35 3
Kano 77 76 0 1
Ogun 35 29 5 1
Gombe 35 35 0 0
Osun 34 14 18 2
Katsina 30 24 4 2
Borno 30 28 0 2
Edo 25 14 8 3
Oyo 21 10 9 2
Akwa Ibom 12 2 9 1
Kaduna 15 9 6 0
Bauchi 14 8 6 0
Sokoto 10 10 0 0
Kwara 11 9 2 0
Ekiti 8 5 2 1
Ondo 8 6 2 0
Delta 6 5 0 1
Rivers 6 2 2 2
Taraba 6 6 0 0
Abia 2 2 0 0
Enugu 2 0 2 0
Niger 2 2 0 0
Jigawa 2 2 0 0
Zamfara 2 2 0 0
Benue 1 1 0 0
Anambra 1 0 1 0
Adamawa 1 1 0 0
Plateau 1 1 0 0
Imo 1 1 0 0
Bayelsa 1 1 0 0
Ebonyi 1 1 0 0
Kebbi 1 1 0 0
Total 1273 994 239 40

 


