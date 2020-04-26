Coronavirus: Nigeria records 91 new cases in FCT, fifteen states — total now 1273

Nigeria has recorded ninety-one (91) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, April 25, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 43 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 8 in Sokoto, 6 in Taraba, 5 in Kaduna, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Ondo, 3 in FCT, 3 in Edo, 3 in Oyo, 3 in Rivers, 3 in Bauchi, 2 in Osun, 1 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Bayelsa, 1 in Ebonyi and 1 Kebbi State.

As of 11:50pm on 26th April, there are 1273 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Two hundred and thirty-nine (239) patients have been discharged with fourty (40) deaths across the country.

The NCDC noted that one case previously reported in Lagos, is now an Ondo State case.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 32 states plus the FCT: