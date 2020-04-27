Highlights: Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria for Sunday, April 26

- On the 26th of April 2020, 91 new confirmed cases and five new deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
- Four new states (Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Kebbi and Taraba) have reported confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.
- Till date, 1273 cases have been confirmed, 239 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory
- The 91 new cases are reported from fifteen states and the Federal Capital Territory: Lagos (43), Sokoto (8), Taraba (6), Gombe (5), Ondo (3), FCT (3), Edo (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (3), Osun (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Bayelsa (1), Ebonyi (1), Kebbi (1).
- A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
1,273
Deaths
40
Recovered
239
Active
994
Last updated: April 27, 2020 - 3:15 am (+01:00)