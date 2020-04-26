Nigerian House of Reps to resume plenary on Tuesday

The House of Representatives in Nigeria will on Tuesday, April 28, resume plenary.

This was disclosed in a memo signed by the clerk of the house, Patrick A Giwa, addressed to all members on Sunday evening.

The memo reads: “This is to inform all Members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10.am,” he said.

“Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption, please.

“The Covid-19 Guidelines approved by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional Guidelines developed by the House will be sent to Members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption.

“Staff and Members’ Aides are to work from home and will be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.”

Okay.ng recalls that the green chambers had suspended plenary on March 24 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.