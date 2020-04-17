Coronavirus: Nigeria records 51 new cases in seven states, FCT — total now 493

Nigeria has recorded Fifty-one (51) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, April 17, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 32 of the cases are from Lagos, 6 in Kano, 5 in Kwara, 2 in FCT, 2 in Oyo, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Ogun and 1 in Ekiti State.

As of 10:10 pm on 17th April, there are 493 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and fifty-nine (159) patients have been discharged with Seventeen (17) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states plus the FCT: