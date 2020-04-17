News
Coronavirus: Nigeria records 51 new cases in seven states, FCT — total now 493
Nigeria has recorded Fifty-one (51) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, April 17, 2020.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 32 of the cases are from Lagos, 6 in Kano, 5 in Kwara, 2 in FCT, 2 in Oyo, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Ogun and 1 in Ekiti State.
As of 10:10 pm on 17th April, there are 493 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
One hundred and fifty-nine (159) patients have been discharged with Seventeen (17) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states plus the FCT:
- Lagos- 283
- FCT- 69
- Kano- 27
- Osun- 20
- Edo- 15
- Oyo- 15
- Ogun- 10
- Kwara- 9
- Katsina- 9
- Bauchi- 6
- Kaduna- 6
- Akwa Ibom- 6
- Delta- 4
- Ondo- 3
- Ekiti- 3
- Enugu- 2
- Rivers-2
- Niger- 2
- Benue- 1
- Anambra- 1