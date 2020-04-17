News

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 51 new cases in seven states, FCT — total now 493

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed April 17, 2020
Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded Fifty-one (51) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, April 17, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 32 of the cases are from Lagos, 6 in Kano, 5 in Kwara, 2 in FCT, 2 in Oyo, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Ogun and 1 in Ekiti State.

As of 10:10 pm on 17th April, there are 493 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and fifty-nine (159) patients have been discharged with Seventeen (17) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states plus the FCT:

  • Lagos- 283
  • FCT- 69
  • Kano- 27
  • Osun- 20
  • Edo- 15
  • Oyo- 15
  • Ogun- 10
  • Kwara- 9
  • Katsina- 9
  • Bauchi- 6
  • Kaduna- 6
  • Akwa Ibom- 6
  • Delta- 4
  • Ondo- 3
  • Ekiti- 3
  • Enugu- 2
  • Rivers-2
  • Niger- 2
  • Benue- 1
  • Anambra- 1

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close