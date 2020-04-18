News

BREAKING! Chief of Staff to Buhari, Abba Kyari is dead

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed April 18, 2020
Less than a minute
Abba Kyari
Abba Kyari

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari is dead.

Femi Adesina, spokesman to the president, confirmed this through his official Twitter handle on Saturday morning.

According to Adesina, Kyari’s burial arraignment will be announced shortly.

He tweeted: “Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon”

It can be recalled that Abba Kyari was tested positive for coronavirus.


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close