BREAKING! Chief of Staff to Buhari, Abba Kyari is dead

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari is dead.

Femi Adesina, spokesman to the president, confirmed this through his official Twitter handle on Saturday morning.

According to Adesina, Kyari’s burial arraignment will be announced shortly.

He tweeted: “Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon”

It can be recalled that Abba Kyari was tested positive for coronavirus.