News
Coronavirus: Nigeria records 114 cases in FCT, eight states — total hits 1095
Nigeria has recorded one hundred and fourteen (114) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, April 24, 2020, Okay.ng reports.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 80 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, 5 in FCT, 2 in Zamfara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Sokoto State.
As of 11:30 pm on 24th April, there are 1095 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
Two hundred and eight (208) patients have been discharged with thirty-two (32) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 27 states plus the FCT:
- Lagos-657
- FCT-138
- Kano-73
- Ogun-35
- Gombe-30
- Katsina-21
- Osun-20
- Edo-19
- Oyo-18
- Borno-12
- Kwara-11
- Akwa Ibom-11
- Kaduna-10
- Bauchi-8
- Delta-6
- Ekiti-4
- Ondo-3
- Rivers-3
- Jigawa-2
- Enugu-2
- Niger-2
- Abia-2
- Zamfara-2
- Sokoto-2
- Benue-1
- Anambra-1
- Adamawa-1
- Plateau-1