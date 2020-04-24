News

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 114 cases in FCT, eight states — total hits 1095

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter April 24, 2020
Nigeria has recorded one hundred and fourteen (114) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, April 24, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 80 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, 5 in FCT, 2 in Zamfara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Sokoto State.

As of 11:30 pm on 24th April, there are 1095 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Two hundred and eight (208) patients have been discharged with thirty-two (32) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 27 states plus the FCT:

  1. Lagos-657
  2. FCT-138
  3. Kano-73
  4. Ogun-35
  5. Gombe-30
  6. Katsina-21
  7. Osun-20
  8. Edo-19
  9. Oyo-18
  10. Borno-12
  11. Kwara-11
  12. Akwa Ibom-11
  13. Kaduna-10
  14. Bauchi-8
  15. Delta-6
  16. Ekiti-4
  17. Ondo-3
  18. Rivers-3
  19. Jigawa-2
  20. Enugu-2
  21. Niger-2
  22. Abia-2
  23. Zamfara-2
  24. Sokoto-2
  25. Benue-1
  26. Anambra-1
  27. Adamawa-1
  28. Plateau-1

