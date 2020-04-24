Coronavirus: Nigeria records 114 cases in FCT, eight states — total hits 1095

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and fourteen (114) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, April 24, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 80 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, 5 in FCT, 2 in Zamfara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Sokoto State.

As of 11:30 pm on 24th April, there are 1095 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Two hundred and eight (208) patients have been discharged with thirty-two (32) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 27 states plus the FCT: