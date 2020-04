Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Arsenal are willing to cash in on star striker and club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer transfer window.

Aubameyang’s current contract with the Gunners ends by June 2020.

London rivals, Chelsea are keeping an eye on Aubameyang’s contract situation at Arsenal.

The Gunners have a policy of selling players with 12 months left on their deals who refuse to commit.