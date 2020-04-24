Sport

Coronavirus: Eredivisie end 2019/2020 league season with no title winner

Promise Amadi April 24, 2020
The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has announced the end of 2019/2020 league season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2019/2020 league season ended with no title winner and no teams relegated from the Eredivisie or promoted from the second tier.

The KNVB had plans of resuming the suspended football season for the top two divisions on June 19, behind closed doors.

But, the Dutch government extended a ban on major public events until 1 September because of coronavirus.

The press statement released by the league governing body read:

“Unfortunately, with the cabinet’s most recent corona measures, it has become impossible to complete the 2019/2020 season of professional football competitions in time – it will be crystal clear to everyone involved, from supporters and players to directors and referees, that public health always comes first.

“The professional football board, after consulting clubs, players and coaches, and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to stop the 2019/20 competition and to allow the allocation of European club football seats based on the current league table.

“This is in accordance with UEFA guidelines. In relation to promotion and demotion, it has been decided not to promote and not to be demoted.”


