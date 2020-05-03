News

Coronavirus: Nasarawa govt announces death of lawmaker, Suleiman Adamu

May 3, 2020
Less than a minute
Adamu Suleiman
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has announced that the death of Suleiman Adamu, a lawmaker representing Nasarawa Central constituency who passed on Thursday, died of COVID-19.

The deceased was confirmed dead on Thursday after he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi.

He was buried on Friday, according to Islamic rites.

However, speaking during a press briefing on Sunday, Sule said the lawmaker was the first patient to die of the disease in Nasarawa State

He confirmed that the lawmaker died before the result of his coronavirus test came back positive.

He explained that after the test result was confirmed positive, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) collected samples of members of the deceased’s family for test.

He, therefore, assured that people who performed his burial rites without adherence to safety measures will be isolated and tested.

He added that the Nasarawa State House of Assembly complex will also be closed until it is decontaminated.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,388
Deaths
85
Recovered
385
Active
1,918
Last updated: May 3, 2020 - 2:00 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,506,077
+24,728
Deaths
245,193
+530
Recovered
1,129,119
Active
2,131,171
Last updated: May 3, 2020 - 2:00 pm (+01:00)


Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

A reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
