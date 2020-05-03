Coronavirus: Nasarawa govt announces death of lawmaker, Suleiman Adamu

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has announced that the death of Suleiman Adamu, a lawmaker representing Nasarawa Central constituency who passed on Thursday, died of COVID-19.

The deceased was confirmed dead on Thursday after he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi.

He was buried on Friday, according to Islamic rites.

However, speaking during a press briefing on Sunday, Sule said the lawmaker was the first patient to die of the disease in Nasarawa State

He confirmed that the lawmaker died before the result of his coronavirus test came back positive.

He explained that after the test result was confirmed positive, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) collected samples of members of the deceased’s family for test.

He, therefore, assured that people who performed his burial rites without adherence to safety measures will be isolated and tested.

He added that the Nasarawa State House of Assembly complex will also be closed until it is decontaminated.