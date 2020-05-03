News

Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara, Mohammed Asha dies in Isolation

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 3, 2020
Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State, Alhaji Mohammed Asha, is dead.

He was believed to have died of complications from COVID-19.

Zamfara Publicity Secretary for the Control and Prevention of COVID-19, Alhaji Mustafa Jafaru Kaura, sai the deceased had been in isolation at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau for three days.

Though his blood sample had been sent to Abuja, Mustafa said he died while the result was still being awaited.

He said the remains of the late Emir were still in the hospital waiting for burial by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,388
Deaths
85
Recovered
385
Active
1,918
Last updated: May 3, 2020 - 2:15 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,507,339
+25,990
Deaths
245,237
+574
Recovered
1,129,401
Active
2,132,107
Last updated: May 3, 2020 - 2:15 pm (+01:00)


