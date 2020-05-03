News
Jarman Kano, Isa Hashim, dies aged 86
Professor Isa Hashim, a senior Counsellor in Kano Emirate Council, has died at 86 years old after a brief illness.
Until his death, Prof Hashim was the Jarman Kano.
A family source, Ibrahim Aliyu told reporters that the 86 year old traditional title holder died as the health deteriorated, following the deaths of some of his childhood friends in quick succession.
Isa Hashim, a Professor of Political Science was a senior lecturer with Bayero University Kano (BUK) where he taught for many years before his retirement.
