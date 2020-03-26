COVID-19: Katsina suspends Friday prayers, church services, other gatherings

The Katsina State Government has ordered the suspension of all religious gatherings, social events in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This development was contained in a statement dated 25th March issued by the Permanent Secretary (Political and Common Services), Kasim Ibrahim Nagari, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the State.

In the statement obtained by Okay.ng, Governor Aminu Bello Masari ordered the immediate suspension of large gatherings including Friday Prayers, Sunday church services across the state.

However, wedding ceremonies should be held in a low key manner.